Mapeza, Dzvukamanja get May awards

FC PLATINUM’S almost perfect record in the month of May has seen their coach Norman Mapeza winning the Coach of the Month award, beating Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya whom many would feel deserved the award more as his team actually managed better results during that period.

BY HENRY MHARA

In the six matches that Mapeza’s charges played in May, they won five and drew one, a total eight goals and conceded just once.

They started the month with a 1-0 home win over Black Rhinos, which they followed up with a 2-1 win away against Herentals before they were held to a goalless draw by Triangle.

The log leaders recovered with a sparkling performance in the 2-0 victory over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium, before beating Nichrut 1-0 at Mandava.

Two quick goals by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Edwin Madhananga in the 2-0 win over Chicken Inn ensured they finished the month on a high note that they would carry into the following month, where they have recorded three straight wins on their way to the top of the log.

But Ndiraya, who has won the award twice, would feel hard done by the voting panel, and rightly so, as his side achieved better results statistically.

Ngezi also won five matches, and drew once. However, they scored a staggering 15 goals, seven more than fellow platinum miners netted.

The Mhondoro Ngezi-based side got a consolation though, after their star striker Terrence Dzvukamanja got the Player of the Month for April.

Dzvukamanja scored five goals in that month including a brace in the 5-0 demolition of Bulawayo City.

He had also scored the equaliser for his side against Caps United, in their 2-1 win, with James Ngulube clinching the winner in the thrilling match.

The terrific striker also scored against Yadah FC in the team’s 5-0 win and the opener in the 3-1 victory over Harare City, performances that saw him included in the Warriors team for the Cosafa Cup tournament, helping Zimbabwe to win the trophy.