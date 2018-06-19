Manyanja launches debut publication

UPCOMING author, Yvonne Manyanja launched her debut motivational book, The Dosage: Unravelling Life Trials, last Friday where the first copy was auctioned at $660.

Manyanja, a former Midlands State University Media and Society Studies student, was grateful for the support she got from her guardians.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

“This book is a true reflection of my life and how I managed to win life battles, obviously not by my capacity, but by the grace of God. I was prompted to write it by the desire to let the world receive internal healing, which is the healing of the soul. I hope what motivated me will also motivate you to reach your greater heights in life,” she said.

Manyanja saluted her guardians, Abraham and Tsitsi Madzorera for raising her up well.

“I would like to acknowledge two special people who sacrificed their time, money, and many other things for my well-being. They may not have seen this day coming, but God did it so that they may be filled with the joy of raising a life that will impact other lives,” she said.

Manyanja encouraged people to buy the book indicating that it has tips on how to succeed in life.

A pastor with Fulfilment Centre church, Teverai Machote, urged Manyanja to write more books.

“I know you didn’t just do this to gain publicity and wealth, but I believe you did out of the desire to offer solutions to life challenges. Be a voice at a time when women’s voices are silenced,” he said.

Innocent Mpemba, a Pakare Paye Arts Centre protégé, entertained guests at the launch, singing a cover version of Oliver Mtukudzi’s song, Mutserendende, as well as his own composition, Mbuya Ndoenda.