Manuvire wants out of DeMbare

HARARE football giants Dynamos are set to lose key midfielder Raphael Manuvire during the mid-season transfer window which opens next week, with reports suggesting that the former ZPC Kariba man has asked to leave.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The transfer window opens on July 1 and teams will take the opportunity to bring on board new faces and release some in order to strengthen their sides.

But at a time the Glamour Boys, widely regarded as the weakest side were looking to beef up, Manuvire one of the senior players has decided to leave.

Dynamos secretary Webster Marechera could not shed any light saying he has been away and knew nothing about events in the team.

“I know nothing about what has been happening in the team. I have been away,” he said.

However, informed sources said Manuvire was not happy at the Harare giants and wanted to move on, barely a season after he signed for them.

“He has asked for clearance. We are not sure about his intended destination. It will become clearer when the transfer window opens,” a source who asked for anonymity, said.

It is, however, understood Manuvire wants to move to ambitious Premiership side Triangle.

His relationship with the club is understood to have been strained since he was substituted in the first half of the 2-0 defeat by FC Platinum early this season.

After he was hauled, Manuvire appeared unhappy, as he walked straight to the bench and refused to shake hands with the coaches.

He has not enjoyed much game time since that incident, with injuries also blighting his season, but observers believe this could have forced him to reconsider his future with the club.

Dynamos has had a slow start to the campaign and were in danger of relegation before an improved performance in their last few matches saw them rise steadily to position nine with 20 points from 17 matches.

They trail log leaders FC Platinum by a massive 24 points, a gap which has dented their chances of winning the championship after agonisingly coming close last term when they were beaten to the trophy by FC Platinum.

Despite their championship hopes having wilted, they can still fancy a top four finish.

However, with Ngezi Platinum fighting it out with FC Platinum for the top gong as they trail by just six points and Chicken Inn in third place with 30 points, Caps United, (29), Triangle (29) and Highlanders (29), nothing can be guaranteed.

If anything, Dynamos need to redouble their efforts if they are to finish among the top four by the end of the campaign.