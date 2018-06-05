Man in court for threatening Chinese national

A WARREN PARK man appeared in court yesterday charged with public violence after he threatened to assault a Chinese national and ordered him to go back to China together with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who allowed him to come and do menial jobs in the country.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Pardon Ndoro (29) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba who remanded him to June 25 on $100 bail.

It is the State’s case that on June 2, Hechang Jie a contractor seconded to the Harare City Council was digging a trench at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way with his employees.

Ndoro allegedly stopped by and accused Jie of taking away a job reserved for locals.

It is alleged an altercation ensued between Ndoro and Jie’s workmate Dereck Mukuya.

Ndoro briefly left the scene and allegedly came back in the company of other men and charged towards the complainants. In the ensuing melee, the accused allegedly damaged the windscreens for Pamela Bvuta, Debina Mangwiro and Luckboy Vhudzi’s parked vehicles.

Mukuya allegedly sustained back injuries, while Jie lost two generators, a water pump and $500 cash.

The complainants reported the matter to the police, leading to Ndoro’s arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.