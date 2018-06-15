Majome files to run as an independent candidate

HARARE West legislator Jessie Majome (MDC-T) has filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate but pledged to back MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in the upcoming general elections.

by VENERANDA LANGA

Addressing journalists at her offices in Harare on Wednesday evening, Majome vowed that she was still MDC-T to the core, but chose to go independent in next month’s polls in protest over the party leadership’s decision to subject her to primary elections.

“I have made a decision to run as an independent candidate and would like to thank the Harare Westerners who gave me an opportunity to represent them, and say that my decision to withdraw from the primary elections was not that I love the MDC-T less, but because I love Harare West more,” Majome said.

“I am a founding member of the MDC-T and I cannot abandon it….I am a member of the MDC-T and I urge Harare Westerners to vote for me as an independent candidate and to vote Chamisa because it will give Zimbabwe a chance for political change and a better life.”

Majome said as a legislator during the Eighth Parliament, she had managed to force former President Robert Mugabe to be dragged to the House to issue a State of the Nation Address (SONA) after he had refrained from issuing it for a long time. She said she also assisted her constituency in solving different problems that include Zesa faults.

But, she said her bone of contention with the MDC-T was the manner in which they disregarded their candidate selection criteria to allow her rival in Harare West, Joana Mamombe, to contest when she had less than five years as a party member.

Majome alleged Mamombe also made misrepresentations that she was resident in Mabelreign.

The Harare West MP said her party had instructed her to contest in Mashonaland Central province where her parents stay.

She also accused MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi of falsely claiming that the party had offered her a senatorial seat.

“I was amazed to see footage of MDC chairperson Morgan Komichi saying they offered me a Senate seat. I feel that the MDC leadership has let me down,” Majome said.

But, Chimombe in a statement accused Majome of peddling falsehoods about her. She said she joined the party way back in 2012, adding that her father has a property in Mabelreign.

“I have also been in the structures of the MDC-T in Harare West since 2013 and on several occasions attended party meetings at Majome’s residence,” Chimombe said.

She said it was also false that there were no primary elections in Harare West, after Majome withdrew.