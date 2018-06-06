Mai Titi organises HIV and Aids anti-stigmatisation march

COMEDIAN and motivational speaker, Fellistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi has joined forces with musicians Seh Calaz and Pah Chihera for an HIV and Aids anti-stigmatisation march themed Together We Can on June 16 in Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The HIV and Aids anti-stigmatisation march comes on the backdrop of Mai Titi’s disclosure she was HIV positive in an emotional video, where she accused her ex-husband of infecting her with the virus and that she suffered stigmatisation at the hands of her mother in-law.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mai Titi said although the march mainly targets people living with HIV and Aids, it was also open to anyone, as they want to spread awareness against stigmatisation of people living with the virus.

“We are saying, as people living with HIV, we are just like everyone else, there is nothing different about us, we are just people with a condition that needs love and attention, stop criticising and looking down upon us,” she said.

“To other people living with HIV, we are saying let us come out in the open.

“If you know that you are HIV positive don’t isolate yourself, say it out and get help because HIV is just like other diseases such as cancer or high blood pressure. Let’s just join hands and walk the talk, supporting each other.”

Mai Titi said the march will be graced by famous business and religious people alongside musicians.

One of the scheduled performers, Seh Calaz recently released a dedication song to Mai Titi titled Zvichanaka, whose video is under production.