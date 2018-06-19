Mai Titi leads march against HIV stigmatisation

SEVERAL artistes on Saturday marched in the streets of Harare in support of comedian Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata’s campaign against stigmatisation of people living with HIV.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The march attracted fellow artistes including Albert Nyathi, Derrick Mpofu, Diana Samkange, Tahle weDzinza, Madam Boss, Tongai Gwaze, Nyasha Bandera and United States-based Lovemore Sithole.

Mai Titi, who recently claimed she was infected by her ex-husband, thanked fellow artistes who threw in their lot with her.

“I want to thank you all for showing us love. This wasn’t for me, Mai Titi, but for us. I am HIV positive and I am proud. If you look at me, do you notice that I am infected?” Mai Titi quipped.

The artistes marched along Jason Moyo Avenue, Rotten Row, Robert Mugabe Road and Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street.

Nyati, who represented Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls movement, said he was touched by the event and said he heeded Mai Titi’s call because he, together with Mpofu, “have always been involved in health issues”.

Bandera, the founding director of the Ladies Hub, concurred: “Indeed, stigma against people living with HIV should be a thing of the past. This initiative by Mai Titi should be commended because stigmatisation still exists in society.”

Samkange said musicians were supposed to preach against stigma since many messages were delivered to the people through music.

“People living with HIV are just like us. It can infect you. It can infect anybody. Being musicians, we are the people who are supposed to say this because messages get delivered through us. People listen to us mostly since we are public figures so my presence here makes the message we are sending bold,” she said.