Mahendere eyes SA gong

LOCAL gospel musician Michael “Minister” Mahendere has been nominated for the South Africa’s Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) in the Best African Gospel Artiste of the Year category were his song Makanaka Jeso will battle for honours with seven other top African artistes.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

This year’s fifth edition of the awards ceremony will be held under the theme Reaching for the Stars on August 25 at Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In his category, Mahendere’s song (Makanaka Jeso), which he later collaborated with South African gospel artiste Harry Komosotho will battle for honours with songs by Africa’s top gospel artiste among them Puseletso Khanyane of Lesotho, Godwin Omighale from Nigeria and Swaziland’s Linda Dlamini.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Mahendere said the nomination is part of the evidence of a prophesy that he received from his father, Emmanuel Makandiwa of United Family International Church that he will dominate territories.

“I am so grateful to God for His faithfulness and love to us as a team. Getting a response and being acknowledged of doing great motivates and encourages us to keep on doing and giving our best,” he said.

“I am thankful for the strong support from people everywhere especially Zimbabwean loving people, it’s not something that you find anywhere else, but here and I am thankful for that.”

Mahendere recently collaborated with South African gospel artiste Loyiso Bala on the song Chiiko which is part of the live DVD titled Getting Personal with God 3 that will be released next month.

Since its inception in 2013, Ingoma awards have become an annual event which rewards and honours talented hardworking artiste and serves as

the face and voice for all upcoming and independent gospel musicians.