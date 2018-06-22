Madinda satisfied with Bosso ECD

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu is satisfied with his club’s developmental programme and wants to continue giving younger players a chance to shine at the top.

By GARISH PHIRI

Bosso fielded a youthful side in their match against Dynamos, which was a curtain-raiser to the exhibition match between World Class Legends and the Warriors Legends.

Ndlovu said he would continue to tap into their junior structures as he embarks on a project that should reach fruition in three years’ time.

“We have to give the team enough time. I don’t think it would be fair for them to be thrown away after six months. We still need to give that team a chance and also give these boys (Division One side) a chance and make sure they come in and play,” he said after watching the team play out a draw against Dynamos in 90 minutes.

Ray Lunga was a revelation for Highlanders, causing all sorts of problems for DeMabare and was one of the outstanding performers.

“At Highlanders, we told ourselves that we are going to give ourselves three years to get these boys ready to compete at the highest level, so everyone in the team, the supporters and the technical team we are really behind this project.”

He said the whole idea of fielding a developmental side was to give the players the exposure of playing at the top level.

“We wanted them to get used to playing at the top level. I told them to go and enjoy the game even if they had lost the headlines would have read Dynamos beat Highlanders ECD C. The boys are still young and it’s a good thing they didn’t panic. It’s good to play at a big stage like this, the boys are now used to these big crowds, because Highlanders attracts big crowds.”

Highlanders had a good start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but have seemingly slipped out of the race for the title, as they have fallen to fourth on the log table.

Ndlovu has been on record saying that he will need to bring in new players to the senior set up, and it’s likely that they will promote from their junior ranks other than use the cheque book as the club is not financially sound.