Madinda praises Harare City

HIGHLANDERS head coach, Madinda Ndlovu (pictured) has spoken admiringly of Harare City ahead of Bosso’s clash with the Sunshine Boys at Rufaro stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ndlovu watched Harare City hold Chicken Inn to a 1-1 draw at Luveve Stadium a fortnight ago and is wary of the Mark Harrison-coached side.

“It’s going to be a very tough game based on the fact that Harare City are also ball players, they play around with the ball and are tactically sound; they have very intelligent moves especially their attacking format is a worry for us unless we put our act together to make sure we diffuse their raids,” he said.

Highlanders who drew 1-1 with Chapungu on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium are on 26 points, two behind Harare City.

Ndlovu welcomes back to the team his playmaker Nigel Makumbe, who has recovered from an ankle injury suffered against Shabanie Mine in April.

“We are boosted by the return of Nigel. He has been doing well at training and not showing any sign of pain anymore. His comeback will give us a different direction in our play; he is our playmaker, an intelligent player and can carry the team on his shoulders. He is our trump card for the weekend game.”

His two left-backs, Honest Moyo and Mbongeni Ndlovu as well as striker Gabriel Nyoni are out injured.

The Highlanders’ coach said he is happy with his project so far.

Ndlovu said some people were clamouring for instant results, yet he is still building.

He heaped praise on young defender, Andrew Mbeba and striker, Ray Lunga, but admitted his strikeforce has been blunt.

“We are not denying the fact that while we are building this team, while we want to make a strong entity we are looking at where we are not coming to the party. We will discuss it and see how we can rectify that. Certainly nobody has denied that we are slightly blunt upfront, with the number of chances that we are creating and missing. The players improved in terms of mental strength against Chapungu, but I still demand that for them to be stronger. If they were not we would have lost to Chapungu but they fought until they got that equaliser and still wanted to get a winner. That is the kind of spirit that we want in our team.”