Macheso’s Dzinosvitsa Kure released in ‘calculated’ move

SUNGURA enthusiasts, who had been starved of new stuff for two years by sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, yesterday had something to cheer about, as the singer finally unveiled his much-awaited six-track album, Dzinosvitsa Kure, two days before its official launch, scheduled for tomorrow at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Macheso’s publicist, Tich Makahamadze yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that the release was a well-considered move to try and briefly dodge piracy and maximise on profits before bootleggers pounce.

“Piracy is a devil that has affected most album releases, so on this album Dzinosvitsa Kure, which is a result of months of hard work, we tried to come up with such a strategy to curtail piracy before the official launch of the album on Friday (tomorrow),” he said.

Although Makahamadze could not give numbers of the CDs they released, he said they were reasonably satisfied with what they distributed on the first day.

“I might not be accurate in terms of the numbers we have sold so far, but we made sure we distributed thousands of CDs that would reach our thousands of fans across the country.

“The album will also be available at Zimbabwe Red Cross Society agents across the country,” he said.

Makahamadze said they were working hard to ensure the album was readily available countrywide, saying demand was high.

However, despite the attempts by Macheso’s camp to deal with piracy, pirated copies of the CDs had already flooded the streets by late yesterday afternoon.

Apart from piracy, a snap survey by NewsDay Life & Style showed that fans were accessing the album from friends via social media platforms WhatsApp and Facebook.

Makahamadze urged fans to shun piracy by buying original CDs.

He said the launch will be a triple celebration, as it also coincided with Macheso’s 50th birthday celebrations and Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s 20th anniversary.

Dzinosvitsa Kure, Macheso’s 11th album, was recorded at his Alema Studios in Chitungwiza and carries the songs Chikuru Kurarama, Pfuma Yacho, Ndakakutadzirei, Kudzwai, Madzitete and Vane Zvavanoda.