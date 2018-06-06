Machaya trial date set, case moved to Harare

THE trial of former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jaison Kokerai Machaya on allegations of fraudulently acquiring 1 000 residential stands from Gokwe Town Council which he later sold, has been set for July 19 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Machaya (65) was advised of the trial date and transfer of his case from Gweru when he appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba, yesterday.

The former top Zanu PF official has been appearing at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court since his arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office, four months ago.

Allegations are that sometime in 2011 and 2017, Machaya abused his powers and acquired 1 000 residential stands out of 3 000 that were available in Mapfungautsi, Gokwe Town Council, contrary to government policy, which allows the Local Government ministry to acquire just 10% of the total stands as commonage.

The State alleges, as a result, Gokwe Town Council lost revenue for 700 stands.

It is alleged Machaya further imposed a land developer known as Striations World Marketing Property Developers to service and sell the stands without following proper tender procedures.

The residential stands, valued at $700 000, were repossessed.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.