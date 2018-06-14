LPS pledge more support for Warriors

LAST Power Spares (LPS), a South African company owned by a Zimbabwe businessman, has pledged more support to the Warriors in their bid to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

BY HENRY MHARA

The company gave the team R40 000 for winning the Cosafa Cup in South Africa recently and also rewarded goalkeeper, George Chigova with a R3 000 bonus for saving five penalties during the course of the tournament, money that the big goalie shared with his teammates.

LPS, owned by businessman, Laston Murerwa, also assumed Ovidy Karuru’s medical bill after the Warriors skipper was injured in the Warriors’ quarter-final clash against Botswana, an injury that saw him missing the rest of the tournament.

Murerwa said they were excited “to play their part” in making sure the Warriors were “comfortable” during their stay in Polokwane and were willing to partner the team in future assignments.

“We have a branch in Polokwane, so when the Warriors came here for the tournament, we took the opportunity to make them feel comfortable. We wanted them to feel at home, the way they would have felt playing in Zimbabwe,” Murerwa said.

“We promised them that they would get R40 000 if they win the trophy, and we gave them. We also rewarded Chigova for his heroics, as well as footing Karuru’s medical bill. As a community of Zimbabweans in Polokwane, this was our small way of showing our appreciation to the team.”

The company deals in vehicle parts and motoring novelty accessories that are used to “pimp” cars.

With the Warriors bracing for the Afcon qualifier away to Congo in September, LPS has pledged more support for the team and called other sponsors to come on board and help.

“Since we helped the team, we have heard that a lot of other companies have also shown interest, which is a good thing. This team is ours, so my word is that to those who can, let’s help this team. Let’s give the little that we have, and help keep the nation’s flag high.

“Our wish is to help the team in their future endeavours, We will have to engage relevant officials and see how best we can help. Our wish is to see, not only this team prosper, but all our national teams,” Murerwa said.

The company is heavily involved in football and sponsors South Africa’s Premier League side and Polokwane-based Baroka Football Club, which is home to Warriors star, Talent Chawapiwa.

Another Polokwane-based company, Ntimed Signs and Projects, which deals in branding, promotional campaigns and advertising, also chipped in with a R4 000 cash donation to the team, as well as hosting a celebration party for the squad.

The company’s director, Shinga Ntini said: “We were very much excited and motivated by the way the team played. We felt that the team needs to be rewarded because of what they had done. They made us proud as Zimbabweans and as a company. This team is doing well if we look at their recent performances both in Afcon qualifiers and here at the Cosafa, so with enough sponsorship, I think they can do wonders. As long as results come, the corporates will always support them,” Ntini said.