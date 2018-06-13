Leadership wrangle mars Zewu

A LEADERSHIP wrangle has erupted at the Zimbabwe Energy Workers’ Union (Zewu) following the recent expulsion of the union’s president, Angeline Chitambo, over a raft of allegations, including being divisive and abusing funds.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Chitambo, who has been at the helm of the labour movement for 12 years, has, however, dismissed her expulsion as a nullity.

According to documents at hand, Zewu suspended Chitambo last month and summoned her to a disciplinary hearing which she snubbed, leading to her expulsion.

“The fact of the matter is that on January 27, 2018, the management committee passed a vote of no confidence over a cocktail of allegations which include disregarding the unions constitution, taking the union as her private business, theft, usurping powers of the executive committee and diverting from the principles of unionism by applying divide and rule tactics which threatened unity among the leadership and to a larger extent the general membership as a whole,” Zewu general secretary, Martin Chikuni said in a letter addressed to the regional secretary of Industrial Global Union.

“Through her action, the union suffered financial prejudice to the tune of $51 792,” part of the letter read.

Zewu has also filed criminal charges against Chitambo in a bid to have her prosecuted for allegedly defrauding the union’s funds.

Chitambo was suspended from her workplace at Zesa Holdings due to her activities as the labour union leader and this resulted in Zewu paying her $1 874 per month for sustenance, but the facility was to end once her labour case was finalised.

Documents suggest that her case ended in 2015 and she was paid off terminal benefits, but she continued to “illegally” benefit from the union’s funds.

Chitambo has challenged her ouster and denied fraud allegations levelled against her.