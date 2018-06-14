Latest: ED, Chamisa, Khupe Mujuru file nominations

By newsday
- June 14, 2018

President and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC Alliance leader Chamisa,president of the breakaway MDC-T, Thokozani Khupe, Build Zimbabwe’s Noah Manyika, NPP leader Joice Mujuru and Violet Mariyacha on Thursday morning successfully filed their papers to contest for the presidential elections to be held on JULY 30.

We will keep you updated of the nomination process.

3 Comments

  1. ChiefNyoka

    “President Emmerson and Zanu PF leader Mnangagwa”

    Nyorai makadzikama Newsday, muri kumhanyiswa nani ko

    Reply

    1. gidza

      hahahahahaha hapana nezve news apa

      Reply

  2. MAN KENYA

    The opposition has defiantly opted to go it splintered. We are watching from the periphery!

    Reply

