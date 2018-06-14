Latest: ED, Chamisa, Khupe Mujuru file nominations

President and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC Alliance leader Chamisa,president of the breakaway MDC-T, Thokozani Khupe, Build Zimbabwe’s Noah Manyika, NPP leader Joice Mujuru and Violet Mariyacha on Thursday morning successfully filed their papers to contest for the presidential elections to be held on JULY 30.

We will keep you updated of the nomination process.

READ MORE ABOUT 2018 ELECTIONS