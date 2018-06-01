Kwese Play comes to Zim

ECONET Media on Wednesday launched a new product on the local market, Kwese Play, a Roku powered streaming box device with over 200 streaming channels in partnership with ZOL and Econet after it was firstly unveiled in neighbouring South African last year.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZOL chief executive Denny Marandure said the new product afforded their customers a wide range of entertainment variety.

“KwesePlay uses a Roku box — a multi-screen device and application platform that connects via the internet and features the next generation set top box (decoder) to deliver premium content, such as Kwese TV, Netflix, Redbull TV, the NBA, TED TV and Iflix, among many others,” he said.

“ZOL will offer Kwese Play to all its FTTH Fibroniks customers, irrespective of whatever Fibroniks package. Econet customers will be able to top up their data for consumption on Kwese content at $2 for 2GB, $5 for 5GB and $35 for 35GB.”

Kwesé TV Zimbabwe head, Dorothy Zimuto said Kwese Play has a wide catalogue of movies and the 2018 World Cup soccer finals to be held in Russia.

“Customers could download the Kwesé Iflix mobile App from the Google Play or the Apple App stores and thereafter, they can pay for any content of their choice via EcoCash or InApp for flexible subscription options of a daily pass, a three-day pass, a seven-day pass or a monthly subscription,” she said.

Econet Media executive Zac Wazara said the service will offer users the ultimate entertainment experience, featuring extraordinary content, including live coverage of the world’s most elite sporting competitions, such as the Fifa World Cup and NBA action.