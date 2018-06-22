Kwekwe machete gang in court

POLICE in Kwekwe have nabbed five members of members of a notorious 11-member group of machete-wielding robbers linked to a spate of attacks recorded in the Midlands city over the past few months.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

On Wednesday, the accused, Sufficient Sibanda (36), Lyton Mpofu (24), Trust Ganyani (31), Misheck Ganyani (41) and Sheperd Mpofu (20), appeared before magistrate Story Rushambwa who remanded them in custody to June 27 for the alleged murder of Almighty Chuma and Tafadzwa Mpofu.

The accused also face charges of severely attacking two other Kwekwe residents now admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Through their lawyer Liberty Mashanyare, the accused told the court that they had handed themselves in after receiving reports that police were looking for them, but denied involvement in the murder of Chuma and Mpofu.

The State alleges that the five in the company of Carlos and Shepherd Masasa, who are still at large, as well as Evious Mpofu, Musekiwa Mataramvura, Njabulo Ganyani and Arnold Dube who have since appeared in court, attacked their victims with stones and machetes after failing to rob them of cash.