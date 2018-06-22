Koffi Olomide supporting artistes unveiled

ORGANISERS of the forthcoming Congolese sokous artiste Koffi Olomide concert, Sound Blaze Productions yesterday unveiled names of the supporting artistes who will share the stage with the Loi hitmaker at the highly anticipated show set for August 3 at Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Koffi Olomide, who makes a return three years after his performance at the 2015 edition of the Harare International Carnival will share the stage with dancehall singers Winky D, Jah Signal alongside sungura maestro Alick Macheso, with more artistes’ name to be released soon after contractual agreements.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday Sound Blaze operations manager Calisto Murawo said they are pleased to be bringing into the country one of Africa’s finest rhumba musicians, Koffi Olomide (real name Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba) to wave goodbye to winter and welcome summer in style.

“As Sound Blaze Productions, we have listened to the fans’ request and we have responded positively to their call to bring one of the celebrated artistes from the Democratic Republic of Congo Koffi Olomide and his band for a potentially explosive concert at Harare International Conference Centre,” he said.

“With our line-up of performers, we have decided to make it an inclusive concert to remember, that will cater for diverse music fans across genres. Alick Macheso and Winky D have different following while Koffi Olomide’s rhumba flavour also touches all age groups.”

Murawo said the coming of Koffi Olomide confirms the strong ties between DRC and Zimbabwe. Koffi Olomide has already confirmed the concert in a 29-second video drop released a fortnight ago that has gone viral on different social media.

“My brothers and sisters in Harare, you know me, I miss you. A long time without you is a very big problem, so now, I will be there tchatcho, will be back in Harare,” he said in the video.