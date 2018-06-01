Khupe to sue Chamisa over campaign money

MDC-T breakaway faction leader, Thokozani Khupe, has threatened to approach the courts on an urgent basis seeking to bar her rival Nelson Chamisa from using the money he recently received under the Political Parties (Finance) Act until their wrangle over party leadership has been resolved.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khupe has refused to recognise the elevation of Chamisa as party leader following the death of MDC-T founder Morgan Tsvangirai early this year. The former deputy Prime Minister claims she was the bona fide Tsvangirai successor and the High Court is yet to resolve the matter.

Chamisa’s party recently received $1,8 million from Treasury, as part of its share under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, prompting Khupe to petition Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa seeking reversal of the transaction.

According to the Political Parties (Finance) Act, each political party that receives 5% of the vote is entitled in each parliamentary year to receive from the State the sums of money that are payable to it in terms of this Act. The amount varies according to the number of legislators garnered by each of the parties.

Linda Masarira, spokesperson of Khupe-led faction confirmed yesterday that they were mulling legal action to have the funds frozen until their dispute has been settled.

“We want to challenge that and we want that money frozen so that they do not use it until the matter on who the real MDC-T are is settled at the High Court. Our lawyers are working on it, but am not in a position to tell when they are filing the papers, but soon,” she said.

“We wrote the letter to the Finance ministry a month ago challenging that because under normal circumstances they (ministry) were supposed to wait for the settlement of the matter.”

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the legal fight over the use of MDC-T party symbols should be heard by the High Court as a matter of urgency to determine which of the two factions was genuine.

Chamisa’s MDC-T approached the Supreme Court after the High Court ordered that the factions have their issue resolved through arbitration.

MDC-T spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo refused to comment on the matter yesterday saying it was subjudice.