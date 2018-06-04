Khupe allies’ trial date set

THE trial of six of Thokozani Khupe’s supporters accused of burning a bus used to transport her rivals to a rally held in Bulawayo two months ago, will kick off tomorrow.

BY SILAS NKALA

The activists face allegations of burning a T&H bus hired by MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa’s supporters to a rally held at at White City Stadiumon April 7.

Last week, Bulawayo magistrate, Lungile Ncube remanded the six to tomorrow for commencement of trial after they denied the public violence charge levelled against them .

The six, Clifford Sibanda (30), Dumisani Moyo (30), Bongani Phiri (28), Thandolwenkosi Moyo (24), Tatenda Nyandoro (35) and Darlington Siziba, all of Mzilikazi in Bulawayo.

They are represented by Kholwani Ngwenya.

The State alleges that on April 7 at White City Stadium Bulawayo, the driver of the T&H bus Lameck Kusosa parked his vehicle along the Hyde Park Road opposite Mabutweni Police Station. He was seated in the bus waiting to transport the MDC Alliance supporters back to Gweru.

It is the State’s case that while seated in the bus, Ngwenya saw one man spraying a liquid substance on the body of the bus before setting it ablaze.

As Ngwenya jumped off the bus to put out the fire using sand, he saw some men running away after dumping a gallon of petrol in front of the bus.

The accused allegedly jumped into their getaway Honda Fit and drove away, but some party supporters gave chase and blocked the vehicle, leading to their arrest. It later emerged that the accused belonged to Khupe’s camp.

Damage caused to the bus was estimated at $2 500.

Khupe and Chamisa are fighting over control of the opposition party following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.