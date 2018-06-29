KG VI centre to launch second book

The school for children living with disabilities, King George VI Centre, is set to launch their second book titled Feel Free, This is Home on July 6 at the centre in Bulawayo.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The event, whose attendance is free of charge will be a double launch that will also see celebrated Afro-pop songbird Prudence Mabhena launch her seven-track album titled Ndinoda Imimi.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life &Style, King George VI’s musical director Tapiwa Nyengera said the school has nurtured many successful people which has led them to write books and share their stories.

“We have had so much going on at the centre from challenges to achievements and have had many successful people who have emerged from King George VI Centre the likes of Edmore Masendekera, who works at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Samantha Nyereyemhuka, who was selected to be a Nelson Mandela Fellow in United States of America and award-winning Afro-musician Prudence Mabhena among others,” he said.

“We felt it was a good idea to publish a book and let every writer express themselves and share their story with the world.”

Nyengera said the centre’s first poem book Stars in a Plate and Small Friends written by the children was well-received and this year they have decided to share their stories in Feel Free, This is Home.

He said both the book and Mabhena’s album will be selling for $5.

Mabhena is well-known for the documentary that entails her life called Music by Prudence which was produced by American documentary and entertainment director, Rodger Ross Williams and won an Oscars award in 2013.

Initiated in 1957 King George VI is a centre and school in Bulawayo for the physically disabled or deaf children and caters for more than 350 children.