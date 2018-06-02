Kasukuwere in court over border jumping

FORMER Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been arrested on charges of border jumping after he escaped the country following the military operation that ousted Robert Mugabe.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kasukuwere appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday for contravening sections of the Immigration Act after he left Zimbabwe at an undesignated point of exit during Operation Restore Legacy, which ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere (47), who is represented by Jonathan Samkange, pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to June 11 for trial.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by the Principal Immigration officer, Godfrey Kondo.

According to the State, on a date unknown to the State but between November 3 and May 22 this year, Kasukuwere, who is a holder of diplomatic passport, unlawfully exited the country through an unknown destination which is not an official port of exit.

The State alleges on May 22 this year Kasukuwere returned to Zimbabwe through the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

It is alleged in the process an analysis of Kasukuwere’s travel documents showed he left Zimbabwe on November 3 last year. Further record of the travelling document shows that Kasukuwere again entered Zimbabwe on May 22 through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

It is the State’s case that there is no corresponding exit endorsement between November 3 and May 22 this year. The State alleges this shows that Kasukuwere exited Zimbabwe through an undesignated port of exit thereby contravening sections of the Immigration Act.

The diplomatic passport was taken as an exhibit.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.