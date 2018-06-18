Kane you believe it! England erupts

MOSCOW — Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave England a dramatic victory in Volgograd as fans from London to Volgograd watched Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Tunisia.

DailyMail

Only 2 000 fans travelled to the Russian city for last night’s clash, including the wives and girlfriends of the England squad, but they were rewarded early on when captain Harry Kane volleyed in from close range to give the Three Lions a deserved lead after 11 minutes.

Those who stayed at home downed tools early to get a good viewing spot for the game on BBC One, which saw Ferjani Sassi equalise from the spot for Tunisia after a foul by Kyle Walker.

England looked as though they would to rue missed chances from Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and John Stones in their first half as they struggled to break down their opponents after the break.

As frustrations grew in the second 45 minutes, with players forced to fend off flies in hot conditions, some England fans turned their ire on the referee for apparently ignoring fouls on Kane.

But in the first minute of injury time Kane headed in from close range to give England all three points after Harry Maguire had flicked on a corner.

Kane captained a young side containing nine World Cup debutants as Gareth Southgate’s men kicked off their 2018 campaign four years after the disappointment of an early exit in Brazil.

John Stones and Jesse Lingard were among those to miss the target in the first half while BBC pundit Alan Shearer thought England should have had a penalty of their own for a foul on Harry Kane.

Tunisia began by sitting deeper as the clock ticked towards the hour, with England trying to patiently pass around the white shirts but struggling to find openings in hot conditions, and Ashley Young sending a free kick over the bar.

England players also had to contend with the seasonal outbreak of mosquitoes and little bugs during their opening World Cup game against Tunisia.

But England dramatically took the three points in the first minute of added time when Trippier swung in a corner, Maguire helped the ball towards the back post and Kane steered his header inside the near post.

Former England striker Alan Shearer paid tribute to Kane on BBC’s live coverage, saying: “That’s why Gareth Southgate named him captain. When the manager is looking for someone to do something, you want the captain to do something.

“They kept going and nobody can say they didn’t deserve the win. It would have been so difficult for them if they didn’t get the win.”