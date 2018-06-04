Jonathan Moyo not yet on Interpol radar

EXILED former Zanu PF politburo member and Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) is not yet on the International Criminal Police Organisation’s (Interpol) surveillance radar, with the organisation’s visiting secretary-general, Jürgen Stock, suggesting that local police had to meet certain stringent requirements before their requisition for the politician’s arrest and extradition could be entertained.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Addressing journalists in Harare during his tour of the Interpol regional headquarters on Saturday, Stock could not disclose whether the Zimbabwe Republic Police had met the requirements.

Stock said during his visit, he had fruitful discussions with police boss Godwin Matanga, especially on strengthening co-operation in the fight against organised crime and cybercrime.

“Interpol, of course, is providing services with regards to fugitive investigations that we are offering to all member countries in the legal framework of our statutes and constitution. So, we have specific rules that need to be applied and so all the requests need to be compliant with our Interpol system,” he said.

Last month, top officials at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) claimed that they had engaged Interpol to help in the search for Moyo, who is facing charges of defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) of close to $400 000.

Last December, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also claimed to have engaged Interpol to have Moyo brought back to Zimbabwe.

Stock said his organisation, which his a membership of 192 countries, will continue fighting the scourge of crime and terrorism, but declined to specifically comment on Moyo’s case.

“Arrests are taking place almost on a daily basis all around the world. We have to make sure there is no safe haven for criminals and terrorist, so this is a very effective system, but I ask for your understanding that I am not here discussing any individual cases,” he said.

Moyo’s name remains non-existent on Interpol’s wanted persons lists and the outspoken politician has remained defiant, downplaying the graft charges labelled against him as mere political persecution for his loyalty to former President Robert Mugabe.