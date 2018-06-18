Jah Prayzah’s Excavator still out

ONE of Jah Prayzah’s key dancer and vocalist, Thobekile “Excavator” Nleya, is yet to return to the stage after she was injured when she fell on the stage a fortnight ago and limped off during a performance at the launch of sungura maestro Alick Macheso’s Dzinosvitsa Kure album at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The injured dancer was missing in action when the Third Generation Band performed at the Air Force of Zimbabwe’s Winter Warmer Concert on Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Excavator joined Third Generation Band as an immediate replacement for Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu, who walked out of Jah Prayzah’s camp amid claims of poor remuneration and sexual abuse.

Third Generation Band and Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the concert, said the dancer had recovered, but was on the sidelines as a precautionary measure.

“Excavator is very fit now. It’s only that she is not part of the band, as the doctor recommended that she gets about two weeks rest, as she risked straining the leg again. So she will be with us after this coming weekend,” he

said.

Meanwhile, thousands of merrymakers, who thronged the venue, were not disappointed as performers of the night Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Leonard Zhakata, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Sulumani Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, Killer T, Kinnah, Jah Signal and Hwindi President put up top-notch performances.

The fans were briefly taken down memory during Jah Prayzah’s performance when he was joined on the stage by his former drummer and guitarist Braveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino, who now frontlines The City Vibration band.

Baba Harare received cheerful screams from the merrymakers as he exhibited some dances before he took the guitar to showcase his other skill much to the amusement of the fans.

Fungisai, who was the only female voice at the concert, in the midst of her performance urged music promoters to give women in showbiz platforms to exhibit their talent through organising concerts that only features female artistes.

AFZ public relations officer Special Matarirano said they were elated with the attendance, saluting revellers who came to support the charity cause.

The concert is one of the four charity fundraising events that the AFZ holds on an annual basis with the proceeds channelled towards projects that empower disadvantaged communities and people around the country.