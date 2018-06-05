Intra-party violence rocks Chamisa’s MDC-T

INTRA-PARTY violence continues to rock the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T as the opposition party is failing to complete its primary elections in most constituencies amid allegations of rigging and imposition of candidates.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

On Saturday, bloody clashes occurred in Chikanga/Dangumvura constituency leaving former Musikavanhu MP Prosper Mutseyami nursing injuries after being attacked by suspected MDC-T activists from a rival camp. Mutseyami and MDC-T women’s assembly boss Lynette Karenyi are both eyeing the Chikanga/Dangamvura seat.

This came as similar MDC-T skirmishes were also reported in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza where sitting MP Unganayi Tarusenga accused his rival Hillary Gwata of disrupting party primary elections for the third time and unleashing an orgy of violence in the constituency.

Manicaland provincial chairman David Chimhini, who last week was accused of backing Karenyi, yesterday confirmed the attack on Mutseyami, but denied allegations that he was involved.

“I received the information from acting national organising person Amos Chibaya. That is total b******t what people are saying that I was part of the assault. I did not send anyone; I chaired the provincial meeting on Saturday. I don’t know what happened. Mutseyami has not approached me so far,’’ he said.

MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka said police were investigating the matter.

“I find it prudent to wait for the police to do their work. What I wish for at the time is a speedy and complete recovery for Honourable Mutseyami. I hope the hope the police are going to give the case the urgency it deserves,’’ he said.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese said Mutseyami was attacked in the city centre on Saturday night.’’

Efforts to contact Mutseyami were fruitless, although party insiders said he had been discharged from hospital.

Zanu PF Dangamvura/Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi urged Mutseyami and Karenyi to stop importing violence into the city but go back to their respective original constituencies, Musikavanhu and Chimanimani West.

Similar disturbances were recorded in Nyanga North constituency where MDC-T aspiring candidate Longman Chifodya claimed that some wards did not vote in the primary elections held on Saturday.

He said that he used his own resources to finance the primary elections.

“The delegates arrived very late at night when people had retired and gone home.

“We also had to finance fuel for the party vehicles because they had come without enough money for fuel,” he said.