Intoxicated man found dead

POLICE in Chinamhora said they were investigating a suspected murder case involving a 25-year-old man whose body was last week recovered along a river bed.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Evans Gombera’s body was found on the banks of Kasipiti River, with police Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza saying they were treating the case as suspected murder.

“We are appealing to anyone who could have some information that can lead to the arrest of the assailant or assailants to come forward and report to the nearest station.

“The deceased is believed to have left home very drunk and had been seen taking BronCleer syrup and Diazepam tablets,” he said.

The police said, on June 8, Gombera of Masikandoro village left his residence in the company of a friend going to Mungate Business Centre in a drunken state.

The following day, Gombera’s bruised body was recovered from the river bank.

The corpse was taken to Makumbe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem