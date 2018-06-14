Include albinism players in sport: Murisa

Former Caps United, Dynamos and Highlanders striker, Stewart Murisa has challenged authorities to consider the inclusion of people living with albinism in local sport.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Murisa, a coach at Eastern Region Division Two side, Chitungwiza FC, was guest of honour at International Albinism Awareness Day commemoration at Raylton Sports Club in Harare yesterday.

Organised by the Zimbabwe Albino Association in conjunction with the Young Achievers Sports Development (YASD), the occasion was used as a platform to choose two people living with albinism, who are going to be part of the Homeless World Cup team set for Mexico City in November.

“People living with albinism have been discriminated for a long time, especially in local sport. In my view, sport doesn’t choose, it doesn’t have colour or gender, but it’s all about talent. Any albino, who has talent should be given a chance,” Murisa told Newsday Sport.

“Involving people living with albinism in the Homeless World Cup teams is the beginning of a journey of inclusion. Growing up, I have never heard of a professional footballer with albinism and I think it’s high time we look at them differently,” Murisa said.

“In commemoration of the day, we decided to let their light shine to the world by giving them an opportunity to be selected to be part of the 2018 Homeless World Cup team,” YASD communication and publicity officer, Joe Kuseka said.

“We will be working with a couple of sports people for them to give something for the purchase of sunscreen lotion, so they can take part in sport,” he said.

The Homeless World Cup selection began in Hatcliffe Extension and will be in Epworth this Saturday.