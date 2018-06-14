In-form Lock cruises into semis

ZIMBABWE’S leading professional tennis player, Benjamin Lock continues to fly the country’s flag high in the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) Old Mutual Futures Series after cruising into the quarter-finals at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Lock made light work of his American opponent, Jeremy Sonkin with a comfortable 6-1, 6- 1 and the 25-year-old rising star is happy with his form as he looks to finish the series of three tournaments on a high note.

“I felt good, came out playing really good in the first three games and I have been serving well throughout these three weeks, so that has been a big plus for my game and puts my opponents under lot of pressure. Today (yesterday) was great, felt good out there. I played my normal game and it was good enough to make me win,” he said.

Lock, who beat Anuraq Nenwani from India 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, will now face another Indian opponent, Anirudh Chandrasekar in the last eight.

Chandrasekar, who is unseeded in the tournament posted a shock 7-6(4), 6-2 win over his fifth-seeded compatriot, Jayesh Pungliya.

Lock has been enjoying a good run of form on home soil in the last three weeks, winning a singles title and two doubles titles, partnering his young brother, Courtney. Before flying to Zimbabwe, Lock, who is a key member of the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team, reached his first doubles final in the ATP Challengers Series in Mexico.

“It’s been a good two months for me now; I played the ATP Challengers in Mexico before coming here, I think my game has really improved a lot. I had two Davis Cup performances this year and I am really excited of what this year holds. I will just have to keep practicing and bring the best version of me,” he said.