Hwange targets 300 000t of coal

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) is targeting to start producing more than 300 000 metric tonnes of coal of different grades by end of June 2018, a board member has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Speaking during the commemorations of the Kamandama mine disaster in Hwange yesterday, HCCL board member, Edward Tomy said the company was aiming for high growth.

“Hwange Colliery Company Limited top management is now seized with integrated business management to further enhance competitiveness of the company on the global market,” he said.

Tomy said they would ensure adequate supplies of coal to Zesa Holdings.

“You (Zesa) shall remain a priority for us while, also making sure the profitability and production of coal and coking for the industry and for the export market will remain available for for the profitability of the company to meet its obligation for the scheme and its monthly operating expenses,” he said.

“Coal production is on the increase, with expectations high that by the end of June 2018, the company will start producing more than 300 000 metric tonnes of coal of various grades per month.

“We envision HCC as a profit making, reenergised giant and a force to reckon with in the region.”

Tomy said the company has put in place and adopted a new management system in a bid to avoid another disaster.

Annually, Hwange Colliery holds commemorations for the 472 miners, who perished in the Kamandama mine disaster in 1972.