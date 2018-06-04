Hwange boss in court for fraud

Hwange Colliery Company secretary, Allen Masiya, on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande facing allegations of conniving with a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official to obtain a fake temporary vehicle import permit (Tip) to facilitate the release of his South African-registered vehicle which had been impounded by police.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Masiya (34) is charged together with Tichaona Samuriwo (50) and they were both not asked to plead to the charge.

Masiya was released on free bail while Samuriwo paid $100 for his freedom and the matter was remanded to June 15.

It is the State’s case that Masiya and Samuriwo connived with a Zimra revenue officer, Kennedi Ganyiwa, who is already on remand and forged a Tip for the vehicle.

Ganyiwa allegedly inserted a fake embargo number, and to facilitate the smooth forging of the document without being noticed by his superior, he went on to disable various customs and excise procedures.

Masiya and Samuriwo then presented the fake import permit to Detective Assistant Inspector Thomas Mabgwe, but the latter discovered that the document was fictitious, leading to the trio’s arrest.

Lovemore Siyamunda appeared for the State.