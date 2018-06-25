Herbal firm approaches court to stop demos

A HARARE-BASED herbal products distributor, 1202 Herbal Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to block a planned demonstration by some of its fired employees.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The company’s secretary-general, Andrew Zimunya, claimed that hundreds of former employees had picketed at the firm’s offices, protesting against termination of their employment contracts.

“This is an application for an interdict, I am petitioning this honourable court to issue an order stopping the respondents (McNorman Chitongo and the Youth Business League) in this matter and all those claiming right through them from demonstrating and inciting any other person to demonstrate violently or otherwise against myself (Zimunya) and the second applicant (1202 Herbal Solutions) and also from blocking access to and from my principal place of business at number 48 Vanguard House, Kenneth Kaunda Street, Harare,” Zimunya said in his founding affidavit.

In his chamber application filed on Wednesday last week, Zimunya cited Chitongo and the Youth Business League as respondents, accusing them of vandalising his motor vehicle and stealing $7 000.

Zimunya said he terminated the contracts in order to comply with the Traditional Medical Practioners Council of Zimbabwe’s (TMPCZ) instruction to regularise his employees’ contracts.

“By virtue of this instruction, I wrote to my unlicensed staff and informed them of the position and the need for them to temporarily stop selling products and regularise themselves,” he said.