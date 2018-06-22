Help disabled children, Auxillia pleads

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday said it was everyone’s responsibility to provide for disabled children and avoid discriminating against them.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

She made the remarks at Sharon Cohen Special School in Chitungwiza, where she planted a tree in honour of the institution’s late patron, Victor Eric Cohen.

“Vulnerable groups in our society are our everyday reality that we should embrace. I have always called for a mind-set shift because people easily get distracted and look past others who need their help,” Auxillia said.

“People have convinced themselves that if their neighbour needs a hand, it is the government which is supposed to help, forgetting that our own hands were made to reach out. My neighbour is my responsibility.”

The First Lady, in partnership with Waverley Blankets, Enbee Stores, Graniteside Chemicals and Pam Golding Properties, among others, donated goodies valued at over $20 000 to the school.

School headmistress Chipo Mabaya expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

“I would like to thank the First Lady for taking time to come and visit us as her children. We feel warm because of her presence and we really appreciate the work she has done, also that our mother has space in her heart for children who are disabled,” Mubaya said.