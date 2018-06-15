Harare to pick panel for town clerk interviews

Harare City Council’s human resources committee yesterday met to choose a panel to interview the 11 aspiring candidates shortlisted for the town clerk’s post.

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni confirmed the development on Wednesday.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

“The human resources committee is meeting tomorrow (yesterday) to decide on the panel to undertake the interviews. We have failed to do so because of the people in the human resources committee were busy in their political parties as you know they are preparing for the nomination court to sit. So basically, we have had to reschedule the entire process and we are now in the fast-tracking mode,” he said.

Manyenyeni added that the process had also been delayed by outstanding disciplinary issues involving suspended chamber secretary Josephine Ncube and other directors.

“The disciplinary process has been slow. There are people who have been sabotaging the process and have been very unco-operative, I am glad that at least we have moved an inch in dealing with the matter,” he said

The mayor could not name some of the shortlisted candidates, saying the matter was being handled by private consultants.

“I don’t have the names, but I know that we have 11 people who succeeded from the shortlisting process and from there, we expect to have three names that will then compete for the top post,” he said.

Council was forced to re-advertise the post after the Local Government Board (LGB) rejected the initial list, which included Ncube, MDC-T legislator Tapiwa Mashakada and Gweru town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza.

The LGB claimed that the trio did not meet the grade. Harare has not had a substantive town clerk since the departure of Tendai Mahachi in 2015.

In 2016, council appointed former banker, James Mushore as town clerk, but his tenure only lasted for a day after he was hounded out by then Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who claimed the appointment was done unprocedurally. Since then, successive efforts to fill the position have hit a brick wall, with council accusing central government of politicising the issue.