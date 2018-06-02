Harare City bank on home record

HARARE CITY will be banking on their impressive run of good form at home when they host Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Victory today will see the Sunshine Boys, who are yet to lose at home this season, dislodge Highlanders, who are third on the log-table, with 26 points, two ahead of the Mark Harrison-coached side.

Before losing 3-1 to Ngezi Platinum last Saturday at Baobab, Harare City had gone on a seven-match unbeaten run with five wins and two draws.

Harare City coach, Mark Harrison is expecting an exciting game against Highlanders.

“Under Madinda, Highlanders play a good brand of football; play the ball on the grass and build-up from the back. It should be an exciting game. We have tried to change our style of play from January and it has paid for us. The mood is good in camp ahead of the Highlanders match,” the Briton said.

Highlanders coach, Madinda Ndlovu, whose side came back from behind to force a home draw against Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday, said he was pleased with the progress made by his youthful side, although he feels they lack the killer instinct upfront.

“We are not denying the fact that while we are building this team, and want to make a strong entity, we are looking at where we are not coming to the party. We will discuss it and see how we can rectify that. Certainly nobody has denied that we are slightly blunt upfront, with the number of chances that we are creating and missing,” Ndlovu said.

In other matches lined up for this afternoon, champions, FC Platinum host Shabanie Mine in a potentially explosive Zvishavane derby at Mandava, while Premiership newboys Herentals and Nichrut clash at the National Sports Stadium.

Struggling Bulawayo City will be hoping to ease their relegation woes when they host Yadah FC at Barbourfields Stadium.