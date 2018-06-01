Harare carnival dates set

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) has announced that this year’s edition of the annual Harare International Festival will be held from July 17 to 21.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The carnival is a week-long annual fiesta encompassing a series of events and festivities aimed at advancing the arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe.

ZTA’s head of corporate affairs, Chief Koti, confirmed the dates yesterday.

“Please note that the 2018 Harare International Carnival dates are July 17 to 21. More programme details will be unveiled in due cause as preparations are still in infancy stages,” Koti said.

He, however, referred NewsDay Life & Style to ZTA’s chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke for further details.

Kaseke was unavailable.

This year’s edition of the fiesta will run for only five days unlike the 10 from last year’s edition, which was held under the theme One Love-Our Unity, Our Pride with arts and culture lovers being treated to a diversity of entertainment.

In a recent interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Kaseke said the carnival was a showcase of the beauty, stability and warmth of Zimbabwe as a peaceful tourist destination.

“The carnival concept was consummated out of the need to create and diversify events that enormously impact on the gross national happiness of our people at the same time creatively marketing the destination,” he said.

He said the event continues to grow, attracting and thrilling thousands of people from all walks of life because of its sensational entertainment line-up that has been guaranteed jamboree culminating in the biggest street party in Africa.

Last year’s the carnival concert and street party attracted about 1.5 million people, according to ZTA statistics.

“It takes a united effort of the Zimbabwean people to make such an event a success and the thousands that graced the event are evidence that together we can scale to dizzy heights if we put our minds and hands together in the true patriotic spirit of our nation,” Kaseke said.