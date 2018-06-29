Harare approves e-buses project

HARARE City Council has approved plans to launch e-buses in a bid to ease transport woes bedevilling the capital city.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Minutes from the environmental committee chaired by Herbert Gomba which were adopted by the full council meeting on Monday, show that council, which has partnered Media Concept group, approved the introduction of 30-50 seater buses, saying the project would be undertaken on a trial run basis.

“If well executed, the initiative would pave way for a cost effective mode of transport, environmentally friendly public transport service within Harare, easily manageable intra-city transport mode. The charging station would be located at the origin and destination points,” the minutes read.

Harare has been turned into a jungle with chaos being the order of the day as commuter omnibuses, in most cases, break traffic rules, endangering the public.

Council stated that the trial run would be conducted on the City-Greencroft, City-Warren Park, City-Kuwadzana and City-Crowborough routes before a decision is made on whether to take the initiative to all major city routes.

“The e-buses would use e-ticketing system based on an agreed pricing model on a prorate basis,” the minutes read.

To address the current traffic congestion, some policymakers have proposed expansion of road infrastructure to accommodate the growing traffic in the city while others have proposed the ban of kombis as a way to manage the growing traffic.