Hadebe hopes for injury-free season

PRETORIA — Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe hopes his injury woes are behind him in the new season.

KickOff

The Zimbabwean aggravated an ankle problem towards the end of last term, having only made his long-awaited debut for Chiefs in November 2017 due to the knock following his July signing from Chicken Inn.

The lanky centre-back, who went on to play 16 games for Amakhosi, worked on strengthening his ankle in Bulawayo during the off-season.

“I want to stay fit next year,” he told his club’s website.

Hadebe missed the Warriors’ recent Cosafa Cup triumph in Polokwane with the complaint, but caught the games on TV.

“I was happy we won the trophy. We did great and deserved to win,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is backing Senegal to advance to the last-16 of the World Cup ahead of their Group H clash today with Colombia.

“For sure, Senegal will go through to the round of 16,” he said.

“They have been playing well. To see them beat Poland in the first round was awesome.”

In club news, the Glamour Boys have bolstered their squad for 2018/19 with the signings of Khama Billiat, fellow attacker Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, left-back Letlhogonolo Mirwa and goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Chiefs are yet to appoint Steve Komphela’s replacement, with his former assistant Patrick Mabedi currently overseeing training in a caretaker capacity