Govt gazette: 2018 Candidates list

By newsday
- June 28, 2018

To download the government gazette click here

  1. Anonymous

    Chamisa cant solve his own problems but instead looks for others to blame. MDC-Alliance failed to field candidates in 90 wards, 3 parliamentary constituencies namely Insiza North, Mbare and Hurungwe East. And MDC-Alliance fielded 2 candidates under MDC-Alliance in 14 parliamentary constituencies. Who is to blame for this fiasco? And Chamisa still expects to win. Its late for him better he try 2023.

