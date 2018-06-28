Govt gazette: 2018 Candidates list

To download the government gazette click here
Recent Posts
‘5 million Zimbos live in extreme poverty’newsday June 28, 2018
Economy remains top priority: EDnewsday June 28, 2018
Electoral offences now attract 5-year jail termsnewsday June 28, 2018
Sponsored
AMH Voices
Heal Zimbabwe statement on the Day of the African Childnewsday June 15, 2018
With elections fast approaching, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) must without delay develop mechanisms for early detection of areas of potential conflicts and disputes especially those that directly affect children. ...
Making a case for 25 % Young women’s Quota in Zimbabwenewsday June 12, 2018
We write with a heavy heart in such devastating times being witnessed in the country. Recent and ongoing developments in our political ...
Anonymous
Chamisa cant solve his own problems but instead looks for others to blame. MDC-Alliance failed to field candidates in 90 wards, 3 parliamentary constituencies namely Insiza North, Mbare and Hurungwe East. And MDC-Alliance fielded 2 candidates under MDC-Alliance in 14 parliamentary constituencies. Who is to blame for this fiasco? And Chamisa still expects to win. Its late for him better he try 2023.