Govt challenged to dress up fashion sector

Local fashion brand Jan Jam proprietor, Cynthia Bizure-Sithole (pictured) on Tuesday called for government support for the fashion industry, which she described as a vibrant sector capable of contributing towards the country’s economic growth.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The fashionista and businesswoman, speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the opening of their new branch in the central business district, said they hoped to expand their reach in the fashion industry.

“The clothing industry is a vibrant sector that is capable of contributing to the country’s gross domestic product if given the right support.

“The government must re-look at some of the policies, especially on taxation, it is not favourable, particularly for us as the SMEs [small-and-medium enterprises],” she said.

“The fashion industry is not a luxury one, as it is defined at the moment.

“It is a basic need that people must afford to buy clothes and be decently dressed in a dignified way.”

Bizure-Sithole said the expansion of their branches is a result of hard work.

“I am happy that we have managed to establish a solid grip on the local market, now our vision, as Jan Jam, is to go global with plans to set up shops beyond the borders to further open avenues for the growth of our sector,” she said.

“We know that our consumers are always looking out for current global trends, and it is to that effect that we thrive to offer them their needs and satisfy their desires with a wide range of dress codes that suit a variety of occasions.

“At Jan Jam, we do not sell clothes just to make a profit, but we also assist our clients to purchase exactly what looks good on them and this has seen us wining hearts of many.”