Gospel outfit drops second album

GOSPEL music outfit Mufudzi Wakanaka have released their second album titled Mwari Mukuru, just one year after their debut offering — Nhasi Ngatimutendere — came out in May last year.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The first album dominated the local airwaves with the hit song, Huvepo Hwamwari, attracting over 26 000 Youtube views.

The group’s marketing and communication manager Blessing Mandabva — who is also an Alpha Media Holdings staffer — told NewsDay Life & Style that their mandate was to use music to help listeners with spiritual upliftment.

“We continue to use music as a tool to evangelise so that our mission of inspiring and uplifting the down trodden Christians and non-Christians through gospel music is fulfilled,” he said.

“We vowed to give our fans gospel music loaded with worship and praises to the Most High, messages of hope and restoration and tracks that remind Christians of what is contained in the Bible and this new album is just that.”

Mandava said the eight-track album was named after a chorus of one of the songs, Kare Vanhu, on the album and is also an appreciation of how God has proved his greatness in their music journey especially on the first album.

The album carries the songs Chechi Irikumira, Baba Muri Simba Rese, Masuwo Akazarurwa, Kare Vanhu, HuMwari Ngahusvike, Kwese Tinoona, Dai Tagona Tainamata and Hona Denga.

The 12-member choir sings hymnal songs and choruses with a fusion of drums and percussions.