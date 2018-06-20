Gasa gets ‘intimate’ with fans

SUNGURA musician Romeo Gasa will tonight get up close and personal with his fans as he takes his latest album, Code 263, to them at a concert dubbed the Album Review Party at The Red Cafe in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The singer is basking in the glory of the latest album produced by veteran producers Bothwell Nyamhondera and Jabulani Ndlovu in which he revamped the traditional sungura beat to create new modern sound to also appeals to non-sungura fans.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, the Simbi Hombe hit maker and Extra Valembe frontman said the concert was designed in a way that will give fans and stakeholders an opportunity to interact with him and the band.

“The show gives my fans and promoters opportunity to interact with the band and will be giving feedback on our music journey and anything that they want to understand about Extra Valembe band,” he said.

Gasa said some lucky fans will get the latest album autographed for free.

Music promoter and Devine Assignments proprietor, Biggie Chinoperekwei, said they wanted to use the concept to bridge the gap between artistes and fans so that they get to know more of their favourite artistes off the stage.

“As Divine Assignments, the uncle in showbiz, with this new concept we host mid-week (every Wednesday) we want to foster a culture of artistes being able to interact, mix and mingle with the fans something which might not happen during their weekend shows,” he said.

“Every Thursday we invite music promoters, artistes and their managers, journalist and fans to listen to new albums then give feedback to the artistes.”