Fungisai provides cover for women at concert

GOSPEL musician Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave is the only female musician in the line-up of performers scheduled to entertain merrymakers at the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ)’s annual Winter Warmer Concert on Friday night at Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Makomborero hitmaker will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Leonard Zhakata, Sulumani Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, Killer T, Kinnah, Jah Signal and Hwindi President.

AFZ public relations officer Special Matarirano told NewsDay Life & Style that the concert is one of the four charity fundraising events that the AFZ holds on an annual basis with the proceeds channelled towards projects that empower disadvantaged communities and people around the entire country.

“As a security arm of government, Air Force of Zimbabwe, does not only secure and protect the lives of the people of Zimbabwe by warding off external threats, but by providing life-line through active participation in both community and national development. By building schools, clinics and vocational centres,” he said.

“The Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund prides itself in inviting everyone to the second edition of the Winter Warmer Concert 2018. This year the concert has an ensemble of top notch artistes who are tried and tested in terms of provision of quenching music with a value to sooth the various expectations of audiences.”

Matarirano said Zvakavapano-Mashavave was the only female artiste because she was the one available.

The gospel songbird said she was happy to be recognised and share the stage with the crème de la crème of local music.

“It is my will and strength to survive, and the spirit of resilience within me. I am called to raise the Christian flag high as well as the women flag. I am not intimidated by masculinity because God ordained me to be the face and voice of the vulnerable,” she said.

“As I perform, I am asking everyone to remember those vulnerable and marginalised communities that the Air Force of Zimbabwe is fundraising for. Let’s all support this event for its philanthropic cause.”

Matarirano said advance tickets are selling at $5 for ordinary, while the VIP and VVIP tickets are pegged at $10 and $20 respectively and are available at Talk City at Joina City in Harare and all Food World outlets.