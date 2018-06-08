FC Platinum ready for Baobab slide

FC PLATINUM players are ready for the challenges they will face on the Baobab damp surface in their top-of-the table clash with hosts Ngezi Platinum Stars tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Ngezi Platinum are notorious for flooding their pitch with water before the match and most teams tend to struggle in those conditions, but title rivals FC Platinum

have readied themselves to counter that challenge.

The two teams are tied at the top with 38 points apiece and both will be desperate to claim poll position by the end of the day tomorrow.

2017 Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere said that the players know what to expect at the waterlogged Baobab.

“We know that the pitch will be waterlogged and we are ready for that challenge, it is obviously going to be a tough battle but eventually we will win,” he said.

“There is no friendship in a game of this magnitude, it’s a fight for glory and we are going to get what we want. We lost the previous game at Baobab but history and records are meant to be broken and this is the time. We have targets that should be met and such games will define our true character.”

The attacker said that FC Platinum have thrived on teamwork so far and they will look to continue on that part when they take on Tonderai Ndiraya’s side.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said that he has prepared his team to play in muddy pitch.

“It is going to be a massive game for us, we are both on 38 points and what is important is to carry a positive mind as we approach that game. For now it is just three points at stake so we cannot write off ourselves if we drop points against Ngezi,” Mapeza said.

“Like every good team in the world, Ngezi has been using their home advantage very well and they have been getting results. We know what we are going to be facing when we go to Mhondoro-Ngezi. We are by all means going to get a positive result on Saturday (tomorrow). We have seen it all over the world, it is not only Ngezi who can use their home advantage and we have been doing well at our own home ground. For them waterlogging the pitch might be aimed at giving the opponents a disadvantage, but we have to be prepared for that. Everybody knows that their pitch will be muddy. I have spoken about it and will again tell the boys again.”