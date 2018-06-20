fastjet increases flights on Harare-Vic Falls route

Low-cost carrier, fastjet will add two flights between Harare and Victoria Falls next month amid growing demand for the service.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The additional flights will see the airline serving the route with twice-daily frequency, six days a week, with the only exception on Saturdays where the schedule remains unchanged with one flight between Harare and the resort time.

“The additional flights between Harare and Victoria Falls equates to an 85% year-on-year growth on the route,” said Hein Kaiser, general manager marketing and communications.

The introduction of two flights on the route comes after the airline introduced additional flights early this year.

“fastjet is committed to the ongoing development of affordable air travel for everyone in Zimbabwe, and our investment into additional connectivity evidences this.”

Last year, fastjet doubled the number of flights between Harare and Johannesburg and reintroduced thrice weekly frequencies between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg. Fastjet Zimbabwe now operates 92 flights every week.

“Our red-eye flights between Harare and Dar es Salaam continue to enjoy popularity,” Kaiser said.