Farm worker loots boss’ property

A GWAI farmer has dragged his employee to court for stealing household and farm property worth $3 370.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

This was heard yesterday when Alpha Mhlanga (33) of Chinwara Village 4 appeared before Hwange magistrate Portia Mhlanga-Moyo charged with multiple counts of theft and unlawful entry.

Representing the State, Onias Nyathi told the court that between March 23 and 31 this year, Mhlanga who was employed at Wilford Gama’s Volunteer Farm, took advantage of his employer’s absence and stole various goods, stashing some of them at his homestead and the rest at a neighbours’ houses.

The matter came to light when Gama visited his farm and discovered the alleged theft.

Police allegedly recovered some of the stolen property from Mhlanga’s neighbours who claimed the latter had brought it for safekeeping.

In his defence, Mhlanga claimed he had found the property in the bush and assumed that it had been thrown away by the owner.

He was convicted and will be sentenced tomorrow.