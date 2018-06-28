Ex-Zimra boss files for divorce

FORMER Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General, Gershem Takavada Pasi, has petitioned the High Court seeking nullification of his 29-year-old marriage with his wife, Susan (nee Zata), over irreconcilable differences.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through his lawyers, Dube, Manikai and Hwacha, Pasi filed summons at the High Court on Tuesday and Zata is yet to respond to the litigation.

Pasi claimed that the couple had lost love and affection for each other and have not been staying together for almost five years.

“Plaintiff (Pasi) and defendant (Zata) have lost love and affection for one another. On account of their lost love and affection, the parties have been living apart since August 2013,” he said in his declaration.

“Plaintiff and defendant were married at Harare on September 15, 1989 under the Marriages Act (Chapter 37) and the marriage subsists. Plaintiff and defendant’s marriage was blessed with three children who have all reached the legal age of majority.

“Plaintiff avers that the marriage between him and the defendant has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there is no reasonable prospect of restoring it to a normal marriage relationship.”

Turning to the issue of property, Pasi said the couple had acquired substantial properties while staying together which property he said could be distributed according to his suggestion.

“It is just and equitable that the matrimonial property be distributed as follows: — plaintiff to be awarded the following: Glen Lorne property, personal rights in respect of Mgwaco Farm, Mercedes Benz ML and household goods and furniture which defendant does not require,” he said adding: “Defendant to be awarded the following: – Ridgeview property, Mt Pleasant property, Toyota Corolla, Amarok truck, pension from Barclays Bank, Nissan Almera and household goods and furniture she requires.”

In respect of the companies acquired by the couple, Pasi said he and his wife were shareholders in three companies namely, Sideline Farming (Pvt) Ltd, Wethol Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Opcodd Investments (Pvt) Ltd and as such “it is just and equitable that each party retains their shares in the three companies”.

He also said Zata shall remain on his medical aid scheme for a maximum period of 36 months.