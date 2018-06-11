Ex-Zanu PF councillor eyes Gweru Urban

Former Zanu PF ward 2 councillor, Tiripayi Chipondeni, who was recently recalled from the ruling party on allegations of fanning factionalism, has bounced back into the political limelight and thrown his hat into the ring to contest for the Gweru Urban parliamentary seat on an opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket.

Stephen Chadenga

Chipondeni, who was a Zanu PF activist for years, will battle it out against MDC-T’s Brian Dube, Esau Natare (Zanu PF) and Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe secretary-general, Trust Chikohora in the elections scheduled for July 30.

He said he was unafraid of the big names who were eyeing the same seat, but was confident that his long stint as councillor gave him the edge against his rivals.

“If the party (NPF) is going to provide the required support, I foresee light because I am a good servant of the people,” he said.

Chipondeni said if elected into office, he was going to bring development to the Midlands capital, which he said lacked committed representation for years.

“In fact there are a number (of developmental projects) but most importantly restoration of the constitution and good governance to the people of Zimbabwe at large,” Chipondeni said.

Meanwhile, former Gweru City Council workers’ committee secretary general and Zanu PF activist, Francis Muzorera, who recently defected to NPF will represent the party – (NPF) in council elections in ward 2.