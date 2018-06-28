Ex-employee sues NRZ over $40k unpaid benefits

National Railways of Zimbabwe has been dragged to court by a former employee who is seeking $40 000 in outstanding retirement benefits.

BY SILAS NKALA

George Tshabangu filed his application for summary judgment at the Bulawayo High Court on June 21, citing NRZ as the respondent.

In his founding affidavit, Tshabangu submitted that on March 5 this year he instituted proceedings against NRZ claiming payment of outstanding benefits.

“My claims under cover of case No H.C 695/18 are as follows, payment in the sum of $40 697, 19 being outstanding retirement benefits and salary from any period of employment by the respondent, interest tempora morae at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from November 1 2017 to date of payment in full and costs of suit,” he submitted.

He said NRZ in January acknowledged the debt and undertook to make payments in instalments.

“The respondent has entered appearance to defend and filed a plea in which no bona fide defence to the action has been raised. The respondent also admits to non-payment of arrears salaries and attributes it to financial constraints. The respondent further undertakes to pay these salaries periodically until all amounts are liquidated,” he submitted.

“It is my belief, therefore, that the respondent have entered an appearance to defend and have filed a plea solely for the purposes of delay. The applicant, therefore, seeks the summary judgment to be granted against the respondent.”

NRZ only entered an appearance to defend the matter and has not filed detailed opposing affidavits.