Energy, spirit of Zim on exhibition

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo will be hosting two exhibitions, Lost and Found curated by Raphael Chikukwa and Legacy which capture the energy and spirit of national unity.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The exhibitions will run until September 14, Chikukwa said.

NGZ assistant curator, Clifford Zulu said Zimbabwe is highly-famed for its legacy of resilience stemming from the contentious and turbulent history largely framed in terms of strained race relations and contested narratives of belonging.

“Lost and Found: Expectations, Uncertainty, Excitement and Hope Exhibition provide a platform for Zimbabwean artists to reflect and interrogate the social and economic fabric in the country in light of its most recent political transition,” he said.

“All the images document an event in which the culmination of various agendas collided on that day and produced a historic moment, which captured not only formally by artists, but also by amateur photographers, well-wishers, and the general crowd. It was unexpected and brought a new glimpse of hope for the healing of the nation and for moving forward.”

Zulu said artworks displayed question ingrained history and engender new narratives based on memories and experiences of a restored legacy worth cherishing.

“Lost and Found: Resilience, Uncertainty, Expectations, Excitement and Hope means to memorialise the events that changed the face of power and the political landscape. The experience that forged Zimbabwe’s new political and social order presents artists with an opportunity to revisit and reflect upon the journey that many Zimbabweans have walked,” he said.

Zulu said the past 37 years showed the resilience of Zimbabweans and the new era brings excitement and hope.